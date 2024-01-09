Live
- ICAI Result November 2023: CA Inter, Final results out
- IT officials conduct raids on pharma company in Hyderabad
- UP to get remote-controlled robots for fire fighting operations
- Telangana youth killed in road mishap in USA
- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy family meets PM Modi
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: History, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes to Share on NRI Day
- International Choreographer’s Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Unlicensed practitioners put lives at risk
- Gadwal: Police bust fake pesticide racket
- 'No proposal to create more DyCM posts in K'taka', says Kharge
Just In
Another tiger dies in Kagaznagar forest
Hyderabad: One more tiger was found dead in Kagaznagar forest in KumaramBheemAsifabad district of Telangana on Monday, days after a tigress was found...
Hyderabad: One more tiger was found dead in Kagaznagar forest in KumaramBheemAsifabad district of Telangana on Monday, days after a tigress was found dead in the same area, forest officials said. The forest staff found the carcass of a tiger, and a team of officials including veterinary doctors have rushed to the spot for investigation, they said.
However, the cause of the death of the tiger is still under investigation, they said. The officials further said the spot where the tiger was found dead today is about two km away from the area where the carcass of the tigress was found on January 6. On Saturday, the forest staff had found the carcass of a tigress, aged around 1.5 years, in Daregaon beat of Kagaznagar.
The area falls in the Tiger Corridor of Kawal Tiger Reserve. Based on the observations and investigation, the team found that the death was caused by a “territorial fight” between tigers.