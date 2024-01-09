Another tiger dies in Kagaznagar forest

Hyderabad: One more tiger was found dead in Kagaznagar forest in KumaramBheemAsifabad district of Telangana on Monday, days after a tigress was found dead in the same area, forest officials said. The forest staff found the carcass of a tiger, and a team of officials including veterinary doctors have rushed to the spot for investigation, they said.

However, the cause of the death of the tiger is still under investigation, they said. The officials further said the spot where the tiger was found dead today is about two km away from the area where the carcass of the tigress was found on January 6. On Saturday, the forest staff had found the carcass of a tigress, aged around 1.5 years, in Daregaon beat of Kagaznagar.

The area falls in the Tiger Corridor of Kawal Tiger Reserve. Based on the observations and investigation, the team found that the death was caused by a “territorial fight” between tigers.