Anti-incumbency will help Congress win Dubbaka: Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday said that voters of Dubbaka are ready to teach a lesson to the ruling TRS in the bypoll, by defeating the ruling party candidate. The Congress leader added that the anti-incumbency factor will help party win the by-election scheduled on November 3.

He said that though the TRS and BJP, which are considered to be two faces of the same coin, were indulging in theatricals and the Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was the right leader to win MLA seat.

He alleged that though the BJP and TRS are trying to show the people that they are competing with each other, in fact they have been helping each other.

He said that resentment among the people against the TRS government and the development being done by former MLA Cheruku Muthyam Reddy in the constituency would ensure hands down victory to Congress.

Narayana Reddy added that people have been defeating the ruling party since the election to Graduate Constituency by causing the win of Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy in 2019. They would continue this practice in the Dubbaka by-election also.

He said that Congress would win the by-election under the leadership of Telangana Congress incharge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Narayana Reddy said that the government has failed in providing the infrastructure to face the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic to the frontline warriors and in hospitals. The disease was not added to Arogya Sri scheme and due to this lakhs of people have faced financial problems.