Anudeep takes charge as Bhadradri Collector

Kothagudem: Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Additional Collector D Anudeep took charge as the fourth District Collector here on Monday. After the retirement of District Collector Dr MV Reddy, the government has appointed Additional Collector Anudeep as the full additional charge (FAC) new Collector for the district.

2018 IAS cadre Anudeep earlier worked as the trainee Collector in the district and after training, he was appointed as Additional Collector in April 2020.

District officials and MLAs congratulated new Collector Anudeep and they organised a farewell programme for the retired Collector Dr MV Reddy in Kothagudem.