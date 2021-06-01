Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Anudeep takes charge as Bhadradri Collector

D Anudeep taking charge as the District Collector at the Collector’s office in Kothagudem on Monday
x

D Anudeep taking charge as the District Collector at the Collector’s office in Kothagudem on Monday

Highlights

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Additional Collector D Anudeep took charge as the fourth District Collector here on Monday

Kothagudem: Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Additional Collector D Anudeep took charge as the fourth District Collector here on Monday. After the retirement of District Collector Dr MV Reddy, the government has appointed Additional Collector Anudeep as the full additional charge (FAC) new Collector for the district.

2018 IAS cadre Anudeep earlier worked as the trainee Collector in the district and after training, he was appointed as Additional Collector in April 2020.

District officials and MLAs congratulated new Collector Anudeep and they organised a farewell programme for the retired Collector Dr MV Reddy in Kothagudem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X