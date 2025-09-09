  • Menu
Anurag University set to collaborate with XDlinx Aerospace Labs

Highlights

Hyderabad: Anurag University has taken a significant step towards positioning itself at the forefront of space research and innovation by initiating a...

Hyderabad: Anurag University has taken a significant step towards positioning itself at the forefront of space research and innovation by initiating a collaboration with XDlinx Aerospace Labs, a Hyderabad-based space-tech startup achieving remarkable milestones in the satellite sector, who has shown interest to sign an MoU with the university.

During a visit to XDlinx Aerospace Labs, the leadership team of the startup showcased their cutting-edge innovations, including JANUS-1, India’s first software-defined nanosatellite developed in just 10 months and successfully launched aboard ISRO’s SSLV-D2 in February 2023.

The company also highlighted the development of advanced satellite platforms such as the XDSAT-M600, a 150 kg-class satellite equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and multi-spectral sensors, alongside strategic partnerships to build India’s first private L-band SAR satellite.

The visit culminated in an agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Anurag University and XDlinx Aerospace Labs.

This collaboration will include student training, internships, and expert guidance for the development and launch of university-built satellites. The initiative is set to open new pathways for students and faculty to engage in hands-on satellite development and contribute to India’s growing space ecosystem. Expressing his thoughts during the visit, Anurag Palla, Associate Vice-President of Strategy, Anurag University said, “This collaboration marks a defining moment for our institution.

It not only strengthens our academic and research capabilities but also places our students at the center of India’s rapidly evolving space-tech ecosystem. We sincerely thank our management, leadership team, and colleagues for their continuous support, with special appreciation to Dr. Abhiram (EEE Department) for facilitating this invaluable connection.”

