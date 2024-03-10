Anyone hindering devpt will be externed from TS, warns CM

Hyderabad: In a veiled attack on BRS leaders, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday warned that those who are creating hurdles to ‘Metro expansion’ or any other development initiatives being taken by ruling Congress government may have to face tough measures like ‘externed’ (nagara bahishkarana) from the Telangana.

While inaugurating the 1.78 km long Bairamalguda flyover with a cost of around Rs 190 cr, Revanth Reddy said ‘some’ political leaders were trying to derail the development projects being taken by the Congress government.

“They are asking the Centre to stop the Metro expansion and creating hurdles. Following yesterday’s foundation laying of Metro at Falaknuma these people are trying to provoke the Centre. If such elements continue to create hurdles in the development they have to face the punitive action like ‘exclusion’ from Telangana,” said the CM without naming the individuals or the party, given the nature of the programme.

Revanth emphasised that the Congress with its 2050 – Mega Master Plan of ‘Vibrant Telangana’ will be going ahead with infra projects as part of the City’s 360 degree development. As part of the Mega Master plan the entire Telangana will be divided into three categories including ORR (Urban), within RRR (Suburban) and from RRR till State borders (Rural). “We have invited tenders for development, including for cluster development.

Discussions were already taking place with international firms. The Master Plan will be placed in public domain for undertaking everyone into confidence,” the CM clarified.

Revanth reiterated that the Congress government which undertook the initiative of Metro under Unified AP has remained committed and its expansion of the rail network till Airport.

The CM who is keen to shift Telangana High Court at Agriculture University held that the Metro rail which will pass through the major upcoming landmark will also help the ‘poor commuters’. “Government is striving hard to develop the State and as a role model in the country.

The Hyderabad city will be developed in tune with the growing population. State government took the responsibility of the construction of Metro Rail through Uppal, Nagol, LB Nagar, Hayat Nagar, Owaisi Hospital, Chandrayangutta and Mylardevarpally. State government envisaged plans for Musi Riverfront development project at the cost of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. The abandoned Musi River will be revived on the lines of river Thames in London. The Musi river development project will be taken up on a 55 km stretch as part of ‘Vibrant Telangana 2050’,” the CM added.

Earlier during the day, CM inaugurated the Sewage Treatment plant at Nallacheruvu and Peddacheruvu at Uppal. While throwing emphasis over arresting

the menace of encroachment of Government lands and lakes, Revanth Reddy maintained that the officials are being instructed to take strong action against those who are involved in this type of activity.