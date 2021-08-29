AP TDP leaders write to Telangana CM KCR, urges to reconsider the stand on the Veligonda project

TDP MLAs from the Prakasam district wrote a letter to Telangana CM KCR on the Veligonda project. Telangana wrote a letter to the Centre two days back urging not to release funds for the project. TDP MLAs have appealed to Telangana CM KCR to reconsider the complaint, saying that it is not right that there are no permits for Veligonda. They pointed out that the Gazette had stated that the project was not sanctioned due to the AP government but they have made clear that the project was mentioned in the 2014 Bifurcation Act along with including Kalvakurthi and Nettempadu, was also included.



It is learned that the Telangana government has recently lodged a complaint with the Centre over the Prime Minister's Krishi Sanchai Yojana (AIBP) funding for the AP government's Veligonda project on the Krishna River. Telangana ENC Muralidhar wrote a letter to the Central Water Department to this effect. He said there were no allocations for the Veligonda project. He said the project was undertaken based on floodwaters and permits have been not issued. The letter said that water was being diverted outside the Krishna Basin through the project.

The ENC objected to funding under the AIBP for an unlicensed project. He questioned in the letter to what extent this was right. ENC Muralidhar asked the Union Water Resources Department to reconsider whether the project was eligible to fund the project, which was unveiled under the AIBO. However, with the recent writing of letters by some TDP leaders to the CM KCR, it has now once again led to debate.