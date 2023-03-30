Apologise to the nation for the fuel price hike: Minister KTR writes an open letter to the Centre

Hyderabad: Demanding that the BJP-led Union government should apologise to the nation for skyrocketing fuel prices, Minister K. Tarakarama Rao wrote a strong-worded letter to the central government for burdening the common man with increased fuel prices.



The minister said that the central government was looting the public by citing international crude oil prices as the reason for the fuel price hike but their deceit has been exposed. "In 2013, when the cost of one crude oil barrel was $110, the cost of one-litre petrol was Rs. 76. Now, when the cost of one crude oil barrel is $66, the cost of one-litre petrol is Rs. 110," minister KTR pointed out.

KTR added that the Modi government is fleecing the poor and middle-class public by increasing prices just to benefit a few corporates. "Due to the 45% hike in fuel prices since 2014, all the essential commodities became costlier," the minister said.

KTR stated that due to the rise in diesel prices, the state governments were forced to increase the public transport charges and the public transport system is on the brink of a crisis because of the central government. "The inflation is also at a 45-year high due to the failures of the union government," KTR added.

The minister wondered that though the centre makes tall claims regarding importing crude oil at lower prices from Russia, the same benefit is not passed on to the common man and only two oil companies are reaping huge profits. "The union government is importing crude oil at lower prices from Russia, refining it, and selling the refined fuel to other countries. They are hiding this key information from the public," KTR said. He added that the centre also reduced windfall tax on fuel to benefit some corporate companies.

KTR took a potshot at union ministers for their remarks that bringing fuel under the purview of GST would reduce prices. He said, "The LPG cylinder price, which is under GST, has been hiked from Rs. 400 to Rs. 1200, making it the costliest LPG cylinder in the world." KTR questioned why the 'inefficient' central government couldn't control the LPG price though it is under GST.

The minister said that the central government is conspiring to stop the discussion on the price rise in the parliament and people are taking note of it. "Rejecting the BJP is the only way to stop the loot of the central government and to reduce the fuel prices," KTR added.