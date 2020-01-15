Apple techie who went missing in Hyderabad traced in Pune

Rothitha Kuthuru, who had gone missing in Hyderabad 20 days ago has been traced in Pune by the police. She will be brought to the city today and handed over to her family.

The 34-year-old woman is learned to have left the house due to family issues. Rothitha was reported from December 26, 2019 and was last seen getting into an auto at Wipro circle in Gachibowli. She is the employee of Apple India.

Rothitha who resides in a rented flat at Mantri Celestia towers in Gachibowli has left her mobile, laptop, wallet and other belongings.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Rohitha's brother Parikshith on December 29. Parikshith told the police that he spoke to her last on December 23, 2019.