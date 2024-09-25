Applications for eligible voters open from Sept 30

Nizamabad: District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman has suggested that eligible voters belonging to Upadhyaya and Pattabhadrula MLC constituencies of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, and Karimnagar districts can apply for registration of their names in the voter list from September 30.

He said that the term of the current MLC members representing the four districts of Upadhyaya Legislative Council Constituency and Graduate Legislative Council Constituency will expire on March 29, 2025. In this context, the Election Commission will issue a public notice on September 30 giving an opportunity to eligible voters to register their names.

It has been suggested that applications should be made online till November 6 and voters can also submit applications directly at AERO offices.

The Collector made it clear that even those who have exercised their right to vote in the past will have to register their right to vote once again.

The draft voter list will be announced on November 23 after examining the applications filed within the deadline. He said that any objections on the draft list can be expressed from November 23 to December 9 and the final list will be published on December 30.