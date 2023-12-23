Applications under T-Pride and T-Idea schemes got official nod

Rangareddy: Following the change of guard at State level, the officials of District Industries Promotion Committee and TS i-PASS went into huddle at Integrated District Collectorate Office Complex, Rangareddy on Friday and the review meeting was presided over by the Collector Bharathi Hollikeri.

In the meeting, the officials discussed the implementation of T-Pride and T-Idea schemes aimed at benefiting the applicants from Schedule Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Divyangs. The officials apprised the district collector about the applications received under both the schemes.

Without going into further details, the official release said that the applications received under various categories of the T-Pride and T-Idea schemes seeking support for entrepreneurship promotion got a nod from the authorities during the meeting.

The district collector, following approval of the applications under the entrepreneurship promotion schemes, urged the beneficiaries of Rangareddy district to keep their businesses operational and become self-sufficient in running families. District Industries Manager Rajeshwar Reddy and officials of the other concerned departments were present at the meeting.

Welcoming the move by the district collector, who gave approval to the applications received from SC and ST applicants under T-Pride and T-Idea schemes, Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badshah Quadri, the Director Telangana Chamber of Trade and Industries Promotion said, “unlike the SC and ST applicants, the scheme should be extended to the eligible youths of other minority communities.”

“Unlike the T-Pride and T-Idea schemes aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among the youth from SC and ST communities, he said, the T-Prime scheme too was introduced during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government but the implementation was put on hold much to the chagrin of the minority community.

Lashing out at the previous government for making the T-Prime scheme completely dormant, he said, “While the previous regime issued G.O.Ms No.16 through the Minority Welfare department, directing the T-Prime scheme's implementation akin to T-Pride and T-Idea schemes, its execution faltered due to the industry department's lack of guidelines and policies. Consequently, minority youth were denied rightful benefits compared to other beneficiaries. With the Congress government assuming power, the minority community now looks to CM Revanth Reddy, hoping for earnest attention to this issue. There's optimism that under his leadership, justice will be served to the deserving minority youth, addressing their concerns and ensuring equitable access to opportunities,” maintained Bandagi Badshah.