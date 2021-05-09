Appoint 2 duty doctors for each Covid ward: Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka ordered the officials concerned to appoint two nodal officers in both shifts - morning and evening –in every Covid ward and one duty doctor in night shift to supervise Covid medical services in government hospitals.

He held a core committee meeting with medical and nodal officers to enquire about the ongoing Covid medical services in the district, here on Saturday. He suggested the officials to set up display boards and to buy 50 extra beds and to arrange them immediately in every ward of government hospitals.

The Collector ordered the medical officers to provide best treatment for corona patients as there is no shortage of medicines, oxygen cylinders, doctors and medical staff in government hospitals.

Doctors should check the patients daily about their health condition and must provide them moral support to fight the infection, he directed.

The officials were also ordered to allot shift-wise duties for doctors, nurses and other medical staff in the hospital and issue show-cause notices to those, who will not attend duties regularly. In every Covid ward, there should be pulse oximeters, thermometers, mobile X-ray and ECG machines, he ordered.Collector Shashanka told the officials to take proper steps to prevent oxygen leakage if found and utilise oxygen adequately, which is available in government hospitals. District Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Ratnamala, RMO Dr Sourya , Dr Padma, Dr Srinivas, Dr Aleem, nodal officers Manoj Kumar and Madhusudhan were present along with others.