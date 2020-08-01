Ardent Ram Bhakt from city donate silver bricks for Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: An ardent lord Ram Bhakt, a resident of Manikonda Srinivas Dharma donated few silver bricks, which would be placed in the foundation during the Bhoomi pooja for the construction of Lord Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya.



Srinivas Sharma handed over the brick to Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to perform the Bhoomi poojan and lay Foundation for the construction of Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Srinivas Sharma said that it was his good fortune that he got an opportunity to serve lord Rama by giving the silver bricks on which the Grand temple will soon stand.

The VHP leaders said that the event of August 5 is a Historic moment in the History of the Nation and it was a great Honour for even for the people of Telangana as the pious foundation silver Bricks are from Our state. In order to make sure that these pious silver bricks reach the venue of Pooja on time it's scheduled to send these bricks on Sunday itself to Ayodhya.

The V.H.P functionaries including State President Ramaraju, working president Surender Reddy, General City, Bandari Ramesh, Bajrangdal state convener Subhash Chander, Co-Convener Kumaraswami, City VHP president Srinvasa Raja were present in this program.



