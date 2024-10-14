Are drug inspectors’ checks merely for show, question locals?

Wanaparthy: Drug inspectors’ checks are merely for show, with medical shop-owners acting as doctors. In Pebbairmandal unchecked drug sales are playing with people’s lives.

Got a headache? fever? stomach pain? There’s no need to go to a doctor. Just describe your problem, and medical shops will give you all kinds of medicines. They’ll give you as much as you want, no doctor’s prescription required. The shopkeepers themselves decide which medicines to take, how many pills a day, and for how many days.

In Tirumalagiri more than half of the medical shop-owners are recklessly selling medicines.

Drug inspectors are turning a blind eye to these unrestricted sales. Four days ago, it came to light that a drug inspector had gone to Sugur village in Pebbairmandal and taken money from an RMP doctor. When drug inspectors, who are supposed to conduct checks, are involved in corruption, officials who are to prevent this are also accused of playing with people’s health, say locals.