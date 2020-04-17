Area with single COVID-19 case to be made Containment Zone

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said that the State Government was implementing containment rules to curb the spread of Covid -19 in the State.

He instructed the officials to be ready to arrange to take up works like barricading as the government is likely to announce containment zones wherein even a single positive corona case is traced. He held a review meeting on the works taken up in the containment zones in GHMC office today. He enquired about surveys done on fever by the surveillance team, primary tests took up for suspect cases, preventive measures being taken in containment zones to contain the spread of the virus. He has instructed that the GHMC staff has to take necessary steps for the supply of essential commodities to the public in containment zones. He has directed officials concerned to monitor on a daily basis on the works taken up by surveillance team, the nodal team both at circle level and zonal level as per checklist.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar informed that the sanitation workers, surveillance teams, disinfectant spraying teams are provided with protective equipment. He also informed that nodal officers of all wings are being monitored regularly. He said pamphlets in Telugu, Urdu and English are distributed among public appealing them about the purpose of demarcating containment zone, requesting the public to stay home and stay healthy. He said publicity is given in Telugu, Urdu and English by making announcements through the autos.

GHMC Addl. Commissioner B.Santhosh, CCP Devendar Reddy were present in the review.