Areas under Nalgonda and Suryapet districts with corona positive cases under strict surveillance

Nalgonda/Suryapet: The police personnel of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts have been taking all precautionary measures in all colonies and places in the districts where Covid-19 positive cases were identified.

As a part of the measures, they set up fences and barricades at the entrance of the colonies to prevent the residents from going out and also to stop outsiders to enter into the colonies.

Meanwhile, the health department staff, under the aegis of DMHO officials, are putting a stamp of home quarantine on the hands of the primary contacts and residents of colonies where Covid-19 cases were detected.

They are doing this because others can inform the police if these stamped people go out violating home quarantine guidelines.

Police also collecting information of the people, who moved closely with corona positive patients and their family members and making necessary arrangements to provide essential commodities to the residents of the respective colonies as strict home quarantine rules and section 144 was also imposed in the colonies.

Apart from precautionary measures, the health officials along with police are geotagging the houses in the colonies where Covid-19 positive cases were found out.

Nalgonda District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil along with SP AV Ranganath, local MLA N Bhaskar Rao and Municipal Chairperson Tirunagari Barghava inspected Seetharampuram in Miryalaguda, where Covid-19 positive case was detected and conducted meeting with the municipal councilors, moulanas and imams about the preventive measures to be taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the town.

Suryapet District SP Bhaskaran visited Kudakuda village of Chivvemla mandal in the district where Covid-19 positive case was found.

He inquired the ground reality in the village from the police, health officials and sanitation staff on duty and told them to collect information from time to time and maintain cleanliness.

The SP informed that three-tier security was arranged around Kudakuda village and urged the people to stay in their houses to protect themselves.

He further informed that Section 144 was imposed in the village to restrict the movements of residents and advised the people to contact doctors if they have any health issues.