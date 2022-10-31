Army recruitment rally for TS candidates from November 15

Hyderabad: An army recruitment rally for Telangana candidates will be held from November 15 to 29 for enrolment of Agniveer (men), Agniveer (women military police), soldier-technical nursing assistant/ nursing assistant (veterinary) and junior commissioned officer (religious teacher).

A release said on Sunday the recruitment rally is also for candidates of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The candidates from the States have to register for the rally as per respective applicability and eligibility criteria. It is mandatory for candidates to bring all documents listed in the respective rally notification as uploaded on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The formats of the documents are also given in the notification itself. Any candidate reporting to the rally site without complete documents and in an incorrect format (especially the affidavit) will not be allowed to participate in the rally, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.