Army recruitment rally inaugurated by DC

The army recruitment rally, organised under the supervision of the DDG (States), zonal recruiting office, Chennai, and the director of recruiting, ARO Secunderabad, was inaugurated on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

The rally was formally launched by Hanumakonda Collector Sneha Sabharish, who waved the flag in the presence of army officials. After the inauguration, running competitions were conducted for candidates from Adilabad and Wanaparthy districts. Of 794 candidates who qualified in the written exam from the two districts, 624 attended and participated in physical fitness and other tests held at the stadium.

According to army officials, candidates from all 33 districts of Telangana who have already qualified in the written exam will undergo physical, fitness and medical tests at the stadium from November 10 to 22.

As per the instructions of the collector, concerned officials made extensive arrangements at the stadium to ensure the rally proceeds smoothly. One fire engine was kept on standby and another was kept in reserve. For emergency medical services, two 108 ambulances, 28 doctors and 104 paramedical staff were deployed in shifts by the Health department.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation ensured continuous cleanliness. Adequate mobile toilets were installed near the marshalling area, handball court, basketball court, track, kabaddi hall, and wrestling hall.