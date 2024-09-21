Arogya Mitras call off strike after Health Min’s assurance

Hyderabad: After the special initiative of Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha to give the green signal for cadre change and enhancement of salaries, the Arogya Mitras have called off their strike on Friday.

The Health Minister had a long discussion with the CEO of Aarogyasri Trust and the leaders of the State Committee of Aarogyasri Trust on the issues of the Arogya Mitras working in Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust for the last two days (since September 18) at his residence in Ministers Quarters. The main demand of Arogya Mitra which has been pending for the last 10 years was cadre change and salary hike. Rajanarsimha responded positively and took a key decision by accepting cadre change (data entry operator) and increasing the salary from Rs 15,600 to Rs 19,500 and also to pay the arrears.

The Minister issued instructions to the CEO of the Trust to pay wages under OD during the strike period. Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union Arogya Mitras have informed the Minister that as per the orders given by the Minister, they were calling off the strike. They officially released a letter on behalf of their union on the termination of the strike.

Rajanarsimha directed the Arogya Mitras to work tirelessly to strengthen the health services provided by the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

The minister said that he would respond positively to the appeals made by the union leaders of Arogya Mithras working in Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust and work towards a solution. Arogya Mitras expressed gratitude to the Minister for taking a special initiative to solve the problems of around 900 Arogya Mitras working in Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, which have been pending for the last 10 years.