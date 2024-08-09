Around 720 sarkari school students bag awards for academic excellence

Hyderabad : Around 720 meritorious students of government schools across Telangana bagged awards for performing well in academics on Thursday. Woman and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka presented the awards to the students. This event was organised by the Telangana Balotsav Committee and around 175 government school students across the state were part of this event.

The medals and certificates were given to the students of Classes VII, VIII, IX and X who secured 10 points in their final exam held last academic year. During the event, a pledge was taken by the students. Speaking at the award ceremony, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka said, “It is a matter of pride for the government that government school students are excelling in their studies and are also competing with corporate schools. All prominent politicians including me have once studied in government schools. Studying in government schools should be a matter of pride.” On drug addiction, she said that nowadays drug usage has increased even in villages. To eliminate it, there should be more awareness, apart from holding sessions to prevent teen suicides, she added.