Live
- Tech Meets Mystery Hibox Mystery Boxes Integrates Augmented Reality for a Next-Level Unboxing Experience
- UltraTech limestone mine in Anantapur awarded 5-star rating by Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines
- LG directs to expedite ‘challans on WhatsApp’ system
- 90% women view GenAI as crucial for career growth, yet only one-third feel prepared to use it: nasscom-BCG report
- 2,600 IIT Delhi graduating students to get degrees
- LG Electronics Expands Self-Laundry Service To IIIT Hyderabad
- Arshad Nadeem wins Gold Medal at Paris Olympics, Pakistan announces ls cash award
- Magistrate’s probe report slams MCD, fire dept for misconduct
- LG's nod to prosecute IAS officer for forgery
- Sunkishala wall collapse being probed thoroughly: Ponnam
Just In
Around 720 sarkari school students bag awards for academic excellence
Around 720 meritorious students of government schools across Telangana bagged awards for performing well in academics on Thursday.
Hyderabad : Around 720 meritorious students of government schools across Telangana bagged awards for performing well in academics on Thursday. Woman and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka presented the awards to the students. This event was organised by the Telangana Balotsav Committee and around 175 government school students across the state were part of this event.
The medals and certificates were given to the students of Classes VII, VIII, IX and X who secured 10 points in their final exam held last academic year. During the event, a pledge was taken by the students. Speaking at the award ceremony, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka said, “It is a matter of pride for the government that government school students are excelling in their studies and are also competing with corporate schools. All prominent politicians including me have once studied in government schools. Studying in government schools should be a matter of pride.” On drug addiction, she said that nowadays drug usage has increased even in villages. To eliminate it, there should be more awareness, apart from holding sessions to prevent teen suicides, she added.