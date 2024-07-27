Arrangements in place for Laldarwaja Mahakali Bonalu, traffic restrictions imposed

In light of the anticipated large turnout for the Laldarwaja Mahakali Bonalu festival scheduled for Sunday, authorities have implemented comprehensive measures to ensure smooth proceedings. With thousands of devotees, leaders, and VIPs set to participate, the district police, led by South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra and ACP Chandrasekhar, have been actively overseeing the arrangements since Friday.

As part of the preparations, Additional CP Traffic Vishwaprasad has announced traffic restrictions for the Chhathrinaka area to manage vehicular movement during the festivities. The elephant procession will take place from Akkanna Madanna Temple.

To facilitate these arrangements, significant road restrictions will be in place on the 28th and 29th in several police station jurisdictions, including Falaknuma, Charminar, Meerchowk, and Bahadurpura, particularly from Nayapool to Akkanna Madanna Temple.

Specific directions include:

- No vehicles will be permitted to travel from the Nehru statue to the Lal Darwaja temple.

- Vehicles arriving from Himmatpura and Shamshirganj will be rerouted towards Nagula Chinta and Goulipura.

- Those coming from Chandrayanagutta and Kandikalgate Uppguda will be directed towards the Chhathrinaka Outpost.

- Traffic will be diverted from Mahbubnagar Crossroads towards Injanbowli, Jahanuma, and Goshala.

- Vehicles from Panchmohalla and Charminar will be redirected towards Haribouli and Olga Hotel.

- Traffic from Chadarghat will be sent towards SJ Rotary and Puranahaveli.

- Vehicles approaching from the Khilwat area will be diverted at Motigalli T Junction toward Olga Junction.



