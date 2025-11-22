Arrangements underway for TUWJ district mahasabha

Mahabubnagar: Extensive preparations are underway in Mahabubnagar district for the third district Mahasabha of TUWJ (IJU).

The venue for the Mahasabha, scheduled on November 29 at the district headquarters, was inspected by State Secretary Madhu Goud, who reviewed the ongoing arrangements.

Organizing committee members KE Vijayaraj, Katam Nagaraju Goud, and Satish Reddy informed that several prominent personalities will attend the Mahasabha, including Telangana State Press Academy Chairman Srinivas Reddy, former IJU Presidents, former Andhra Pradesh Media Academy Chairman Devulapalli Amar, and State President of the association Virahat Ali. Other dignitaries expected to participate include Venkat Ramana and Vijay.

The organizers stated that preparations are progressing smoothly to ensure the Mahasabha is conducted successfully and in a well-coordinated manner.