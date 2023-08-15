Artillery Centre inaugurates ‘Veer Dharma Sarovar’ at Golconda

Artillery Centre Hyderabad Inaugurated "Veer Dharma Sarovar" Pond Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amrit Sarovar project.

Under the banner of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Artillery Centre Hyderabad undertook the construction of a pond named "Veer Dharma Sarovar" at pond DB No 67 of 1.31 Acres at the foothills of the iconic Golconda fort. This poignant title pays homage to the valor and dedication exhibited by the Indian Army. The pond is poised to become a symbol of tribute to the nation's brave soldiers who have consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country.

Commandant of the Artillery Centre Hyderabad, Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan unveiled the pond in a poignant ceremony, marking a momentous occasion that aligns with the nation's spirit of patriotism and progress.

The "Veer Dharma Sarovar" pond is not only a symbol of honour but also a sustainable initiative. Designed as an ideal source for rainwater harvesting, the pond contributes significantly towards water conservation efforts. It stands as a testament to the Centre’s commitment to preserving the environment and securing the nation's water resources for future generations.







