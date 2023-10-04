Arun Alagappan elected as SICCI president

Hyderabad: The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) on Wednesday announced the unanimous election of Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, Coromandel International Limited, as its President at the Chamber's Extraordinary General Meeting.

Commenting on his election Arun Alagappan said, “I am thankful for SICCI's vote of confidence in appointing me as the President. This position gives me an opportunity to work within the SICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industry growth at one level, and the nation's growth at another.”

“India has been able to manage the externalities better than most other developing countries, and I strongly feel that India, and in particular the industrially advanced southern India States are in a unique position to take advantage of the prevailing situation. With resilient domestic demand and capital investment, strengthening corporate and banking balance sheets, World Bank projects India's GDP to grow at 6.3 per cent in FY2024, with nearly 17 per cent of the global growth to be contributed by India. In line with these changing global and Indian megatrends, SICCI shall be submitting a strategic roadmap to the government to pursue accelerated growth in the emerging sectors. Our objective shall be to ensure there is a successful partnership between the Government and the Industry for facilitating investments and growth in these sectors,” he added.