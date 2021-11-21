As predicted, TRS renominates Pochampally Srinivas Reddy

Warangal: As predicted, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership on Sunday retained MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy as its candidate for the Legislative Council under the Local Bodies constituency. Although there was speculation over selecting candidates for the Council across the State, there was no doubt about Pochampally's retention as he is known to be a trusted lieutenant of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Moreover, Pochampally didn't hold the post for a full term. He succeeded midway through the tenure of Konda Murali who quit the post following a rift with the TRS leadership in 2018. In the election held on May 31, 2019, Pochampally trounced the Congress nominee Engala Venkat Ram Reddy with a margin of 825 votes.

Meanwhile, it appears that the other major parties – the BJP and the Congress – are reluctant to field their candidates as the TRS had complete sway over the local bodies in the erstwhile Warangal district. The number of votes in the electoral district is 1,044. After deducting vacancies, the number of voters is 1,018.

The nomination process that started on November 16 will end on November 23. While scrutiny of nomination is on November 24, the withdrawal will end on November 26. The polling will take place on December 10 and counting of votes is on December 14. So far the authorities didn't receive a nomination from anyone.