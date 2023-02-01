As tussle tapers off, Governor may give green signal to 7 pending Bills

Hyderabad: Now, all eyes are on whether Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan give her nod to the long pending seven adopted bills in the Telangana State Assembly. As the government and Governor buried their hatchet and state government invited Tamisiai to address the joint session on February 3, sources said that the Governor may go soft and approve the bills soon.

The possibility of adopt a resolution seeking the centre to fix a deadline to approve the state legislations by the Governor office in the ensuing Budget session of the assembly is also not ruled.

The pending bills were - the University of Forestry Telangana Bill 2022, Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill-2022, the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill 2022, the Telangana motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendments Bill, 2022.

Sources said that Governor is likely to give her approval to some of the pending bills soon after the conclusion of the budget session in February second week. " Tamilisai raised many objections on common recruitment in universities and private universities bills. She also approached the UGC to seek clarifications on the doubts raised by her on the two bills", officials said that the things will get in the right direction as Raj Bhavan and CMO came to an understanding in resolving some issues. Government was hoping the pending bills will get the Governor's approval at the earliest.