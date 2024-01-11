ASA ORGANISES JOB FAIR

Secunderabad :A Job Fair was organised under the auspices of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA) by the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO), in collaboration with the MAGIC BUS India Foundation to celebrate Veterans Day at Secunderabad Military Station. The Job Fair was organized on Wednesday at the Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan in Secunderabad.

The event was graced by the presence of Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, who delivered an inspiring pep talk to engage with ex-servicemen, widows, and dependent graduates. Deputy GOC, TASA Brigadier Somashanker also graced the occasion with his presence. Furthermore, Colonel BG Budhori, Director AWPO (AP & Telangana), provided an event overview to the GOC. A total of 18 MNCs and private companies actively participated, conducting interviews for 256 candidates including 201 ex-servicemen and 55 Veer Naris/Dependents. Impressively, 199 candidates including 144 ESM plus all 55 Dependents/ Veer Naris have been shortlisted by various companies for final selections, signifying the success of the event and fulfilling the aspirations of those actively seeking job opportunities.























