Asad confident of KCR becoming hat-trick CM, targets Congress

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed confidence that CM K Chandrashekar Rao would be elected for the third time, following a query on hung in Telangana. He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and stated Congress Jubilee Hills candidate Mohd Azharuddin was an unsuccessful politician.



Addressing the media at Meet the Press, on a query that hung in Telangana and Congress in a position to form a government with MIM support, what will be your decisions’? he ruled out hung Assembly.

Asad said KCR-led BRS will return to power. “I am sure that KCR will become the CM for the third time. The people are very wise; there has been no communal riot in Telangana apart from Bhainsa. There is peace and prosperity in the State.”

On AzharAsad said the former cricketer unsuccessfully contested in Rajasthan; did not bother to take care of his constituency there. “He is not a serious politician. He is a good cricketer; he scored three centuries after making debut. He referred to criminal cases filed against Azhar in ‘corruption’ in the Hyderabad Cricket Association during his tenure.”

Asad took a jibe at Rahul and said he won in Wayanad because of Muslim votes. “RG won Wayanad because the Muslim league got him 35% Muslim votes. This is the truth of Indian politics. If there's a voter left for Congress, it's the Muslim vote;that's why Congress is bothered about AIMIM's concern of minority empowerment and leadership.”

Asad said “we didn't go and they lost in Amethi. So if we go won't they cry so much? We didn't go and Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated him. They were not able to save their great-grandfather, grandmother and father's seat.”

On Telangana PCC chief, he alleged that Revanth Reddy has RSS roots and Gandhi Bhavan is remotely controlled by Mohan Bhagwat. Dismissing the allegations that the BJP and BRS have a tacit understanding, Asad sought to know why KCR would spend Rs 12,000 crore on minorities development in the past 10 years.

Asad defended his younger sibling Akbaruddin over his statement of threatening the police. He said that an attempt was made to take off before time. “If the time was 10:01 pm, you have all the right to stop us. When five minutes were left, why did he come to the podium? The law is permitting and you tell us to stop five minutes before? One could react if it's 10:01 pm. One could say a lot in five minutes. For a speaker, opening and concluding statements are important,” he said.