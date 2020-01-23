Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Amit Shah for debate on CAA

Madurai: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three countries of India's neighbourhood- Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Addressing a gathering in Madurai, the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said: "Amit Shah invites everyone to debate about CAA. Is he ready to debate with me? The AIADMK government should raise voice against CAA. The implementation of the NPR and NRC would be against the Muslims. You have my support for the entire struggle against CAA." Besides Owaisi, Thirumurugan Gandhi and Velmurugan were also present.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday attended a BJP party event in Lucknow where he said that the Opposition is spreading rumours about the CAA.

"I have come to you for a Jan Jagaran Abhiyan in Lucknow. Our government is hardly 8 months old but we are conducting this campaign to dispell the falsities being spread by the opposition against CAA. I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav to engage in a debate on CAA," he said.