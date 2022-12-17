Asha workers stage 48-hour dharna

Karimnagar: Asha Workers Union affiliated to CITU staged a 48-hour dharna here on Friday demanding the State government to solve their problems.

They accused the government of showing a stubborn attitude in addressing Asha workers' problems. Previous leprosy survey and Kanti Velugu dues have not been paid till now and for the 16 months Covid risk allowance arrears are still pending.

Apart from Medical department surveys, Asha workers were conducting surveys of many departments like election duty and exams duty. But they were not paid a single rupee for their work. They demanded the government to fix a fixed salary for Asha workers and pay them additional remuneration for extra work.

The district secretary of CITU Edla Ramesh, said that after the formation of Telangana, the KCR government, which has promised to provide job security and health security, has ignored the problems of Asha workers. According to the current prices, the minimum wage of Rs 26, 000 should be paid for each worker. Without giving the minimum wage, without providing ESI and PF facilities Asha workers were being exploited by the government, he complained.

CITU district vice president Gudicandula Satyam, district assistant secretary Punnam Ravi, Asha Union district president and general secretaries Rangaveni Sharada and Marella Srilata, B Lalitha were present.