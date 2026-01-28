Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, has joined the Green India Challenge to promote sustainability and environmental conservation. Participating on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, she carried forward the enduring commitment of her husband to nature and public service.

The initiative, founded by BRS leader and former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, encourages citizens to plant trees for a greener future. Her participation reflects a deep sense of responsibility toward preserving the environment for future generations and serves as an inspiration for collective action toward ecological balance.