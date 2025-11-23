Asian PGPR Society and TG to host Maha Kisan Mela

Hyderabad: The Asian PGPR Society for Sustainable Agriculture, in collaboration with the Government of Telangana and Kanha Heartfulness, is set to host ‘Maha Kisan Mela’ at Kanha Shanti Vanam during December 3-4, 2025. The two-day national event aims at accelerating India’s transition toward biological, regenerative, and climate-smart agriculture, while empowering farmers with practical and scientific solutions.

The Mela is expected to draw thousands of participants, including progressive farmers; representatives of farmer producer organisations (FPOs), Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), agri-startups and NGOs; apart from scientists, industry leaders, and policymakers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other states.

With more than 100 stalls at a related exhibition, the event will showcase cutting-edge agricultural technologies, live demonstrations, drone shows, and interactive sessions among farmers and scientists, making it, according to the organisers, “one of the most impactful farmer gatherings in the country”.

According to the organisers, farmers will benefit from hands-on demonstrations, technical guidance, and training from experts. A highlight of the Mela will be the distribution of awards recognising farmer excellence, celebrating innovation, and promoting sustainable agricultural models across India. Knowledge sessions and panel discussions will provide actionable recommendations to address challenges and opportunities in modern agriculture.

The organisers emphasised that the Maha Kisan Mela will be a unique convergence of science, spirituality, innovation, and community, designed to inspire farmers and strengthen India’s agricultural future.

As the nation looks ahead to 2047, the event is expected to set a new benchmark in farmer empowerment and sustainable transformation, reinforcing the vision of resilient and climate-smart farming practices.