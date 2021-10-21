Asifabad: Komuram Bheem remembered

Asifabad: Forest and Environment, Revenue Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday said that the fighting spirit of the tribal legend Komuram Bheem is ideal for all.

MP Soyam Baburao, District Collector Rahul Raj, ITDA Project Officer Bhavesh Mishra, Legislative Council members Puran Satish and Asifabad constituency MLA Atram Sakku and Komuram Bheem's grandson Sonerao paid rich tributes to Komuram Bheem on his 81st death anniversary at Jodeghat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Bheem fought for Jal-Jungle-Zameen for the welfare of the tribals. He said that the government would work for the realization of Komuram Bheem's aspirations in the spirit of tribal self - government. He said that a special initiative would be taken for the development of the area.

According to the ROFR, the government has sanctioned crores of rupees for traditional tribal dandaari ceremonies and has given special powers to the tribals living in the forests as panchayats under the slogan 'Mavanate Mavarajya' (Our kingdom in our homeland).

He said crop assistance would be provided to the tribals. He added that the government would work in good faith to resolve the land issue and take steps to ensure justice for all those who deserve it.

He said a two-bedroom scheme would be applied to eligible tribals, dormitories would be considered for enrollment of tribal students and Rs 10 lakh each would be sanctioned for the Pursa Penuand Jangu Bai temples.