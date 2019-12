Asifabad: Lions Club organizes free eye camp

Asifabad: Basanti Nagar Lions Club organised free eye checking camp at Lakshmipur village under Sirpur mandal in Asifabad district on Tuesday. Kothapalli Srinivas said that about 30 patients visited the camp and patients with severe eye problems were sent to Bellampalli Lions Club Eye Hospital for eye surgery.



Dr Vasiulla, programme Chairman, coordinator and former ZPTC chairman S Ganapathi, Sirpur mandal president Damarapalli Venkatesh, Penchikalpet mandal president Dummadal Bhaskar and others were present.