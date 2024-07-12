Assembly budget session from July 24

Hyderabad : The first full budget session of the Telangana State Assembly will commence on July 24. The launch of Rythu Bharosa, job calendar, finalisation of Telangana Talli statue, state emblem and the announcement of a few new schemes would be the main agenda.

The Congress government is in the process of preparing budgetary allocations and has been holding discussions with different departments before finalising the budgetary allocations.

Sources said the budget session may be for about eight working days. The government proposes that apart from the detailed discussion on the budget proposals, there should be a discussion on the issues like power, irrigation facilities and improvement of education and health services in the state.

Some bills, such as Private Universities Bill and amendments to the existing Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Panchayat Raj Acts would also be introduced during the session. To ensure smooth conduct of the session, Assembly Speaker G Prasad and Council Chairman G Sukhendar Reddy held a first preparatory meeting with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Jitender and reviewed the facilities in the Assembly and Council on Thursday.

In view of the increased activities of students’ unions demanding jobs, police officials have been asked to deploy more police forces and intensify the surveillance around the Assembly premises during the session. The entry of visitors would also be restricted due to security reasons.

Source said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would present a document on the implementation of five guarantees, requirement of funds in the current financial year and the challenges in mobilising funds for the promises made during the elections.

The government also proposes to highlight the mounting debt burden on the state and the available financial resources to educate the people on the poor financial legacy they had inherited from the previous BRS government.