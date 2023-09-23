Assembly polls : CEC to hold meetings with 'enforcement agencies' for ensuring ‘inducement free elections’

Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Commission members will be on a 3-day visit to Telangana from September 3. He will be holding a series of meetings with about 20 agencies of both State and Central government, engaged in ‘enforcement’.

CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Vikas Raj who on Saturday inaugurated Media Centre in BRKR Bhavan during his interaction with media informed that these agencies which started providing weekly reports to EC commission will hold elaborate deliberation about preparedness on controlling the ‘inducements’ with the Commissioner during the panel’s visit. “On September 4,5 and 6, the 'full commission' will be coming (to Telangana). They will be holding meetings on important aspects at State level with us, different political parties, Collectors, CPs and SPs.

Similarly with the Chief Secretary, DGP. More than 20 enforcement agencies are identified and already on a weekly basis they are sharing reports. As part of controlling inducements the commissioner will be holding meetings with them,” he said.