"Assistive Devices Worth ₹21.27 Lakhs Distributed to 93 Differently-Abled Persons in Gadwal".

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh emphasized that differently-abled individuals should fully utilize the welfare schemes provided by the Central and State Governments. He stated that inclusive development and empowerment of every individual with disabilities is a key priority of the government.

On Friday, a distribution event was held at the IDOC meeting hall under the aegis of the Department of Women, Child, Senior Citizens, and Differently-Abled Welfare, in collaboration with the Central Government. As part of the initiative, 114 high-tech assistive devices worth ₹21.27 lakhs were distributed to 93 eligible beneficiaries from the district through the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO). The devices were handed over by Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and District Collector Santhosh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government is always ready to listen to and address the issues faced by differently-abled citizens. He recalled that a special camp was held on September 28 in Gattu mandal, where eligible beneficiaries were identified, and the required assistive aids were prepared and now provided. The initiative was carried out with the support of ALIMCO, a Government of India enterprise.

He also highlighted various ongoing welfare programs for persons with disabilities (PwDs), such as:

₹4,000 monthly pension

4% reservation in government jobs

Financial subsidies

UDID cards for nationwide access to facilities

He urged all differently-abled individuals to avail themselves of these schemes confidently and move forward with self-reliance.

The distributed equipment included:

28 standard tricycles

35 battery-operated tricycles

7 wheelchairs

8 walking sticks

4 crutches

16 BTE (Behind-The-Ear) digital hearing aids with zinc-air batteries

12 TLM kits

2 accessible canes (Sugamya Canes)

2 smartphones equipped with screen readers

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, speaking at the event, reiterated the commitment of both the Central and State Governments to the welfare of the differently-abled. He acknowledged ALIMCO's role in supplying the much-needed equipment and assured continued efforts to provide more opportunities and support in the future.

The program was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, District Welfare Officer Sunanda, ALIMCO representative Sunita Das, and several beneficiaries along with their families.

This initiative reflects the government’s inclusive approach toward social welfare and its commitment to ensuring dignity, accessibility, and equal opportunity for all.