Attack on AP BJP leader on live TV show condemned

Krishna Saagar Rao
Telagana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao

Highlights

Telangana State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao strongly condemned the physical attack by an unscrupulous goon on Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy during a live TV show

Nampally: Telangana State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao strongly condemned the physical attack by an unscrupulous goon on Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy during a live TV show.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that disagreement and difference of opinions are natural in a democracy. However, no one has a right to physically attack anyone that pretext.

Such violent behaviour is unacceptable in public discourse and will certainly have legal consequences, he said.

