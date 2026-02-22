Auspicious time begins for weddings in Hyderabad, over 500 marriages to be held

Marriage festivities have resumed in Hyderabad after a three-month hiatus caused by superstitions and the absence of suitable auspicious times. With the onset of Palguna masam, auspicious dates are once again favourable for celebrations. From today, Sunday, a large number of weddings are expected to take place, with scholars estimating around 500 marriages within GHMC limits on this day alone.

Last year, approximately 40 auspicious timings occurred during the months of Ashvayuja, Kartikam, and Margasira in October and November, leading to numerous weddings and other auspicious events. However, since November 26 last year, these events had paused due to a lack of suitable timings.

Now, scholars confirm that auspicious dates are available on February 25, 28, March 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, as well as in the first and second weeks of April and until 14 May. After that, no auspicious days are expected until 15 June. Parents are planning marriages based on these dates, considering the strength of their children's names.

With around 20 auspicious timings from February to May, demand for wedding venues has surged. Many function hall owners have increased their rates significantly, and some parents have reported difficulty in securing venues on certain dates. Florists and decorators are also busy, with many receiving cash advances. Overall, the upcoming months are set to bring a flurry of wedding celebrations across Hyderabad.