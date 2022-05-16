Auto, Cab and Lorry Motor associations’ calls for Bandh

Rangareddy: Shadnagar truck association leader Syed Sadiq has called on auto, cab and lorry motor associations to participate in Bandh against fitness penalty and make it grand success on May 19. Syed Sadiq along with JAC leaders handed over Bandh notice to Shadnagar motor Vehicle inspector on Monday at Shadnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Sadiq said that several associations including auto unions, cabs, buses and truck owners have announced a transport bandh on May 19 in protest against collecting penalty of Rs 50 for delay in renewing fitness certificate. "We have already held a dharna earlier and have been writing representations to the State government and Centre but so far there is no respite for us. Not just auto-rickshaw owners but even bus drivers, lorry drivers and cab drivers are sitting at home unable to take out their vehicles. If we take out the vehicle, cops ask us to pay up the entire pending amount since the time of the pandemic, along with a daily penalty of Rs 50 which is now running in thousands, he added.

Mohammad Nawaz Gori, Shekhar Reddy, Tirupati Reddy, Auto Union Leaders Dhan Raj, Murali Venkatesh, Chandu, Srinivas Srikanth, Raju, Shiva lingam and others were present.