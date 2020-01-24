Auto overturns, 11 women labourers hurt

Khammam: In a tragic incident, as many as 11 women daily labourers suffered injuries when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned at Bhojya Thanda village in Karepalli mandal in the district on Thursday. Among 11 injured, the condition of three women is critical and they were shifted to headquarter hospital in Khammam for better treatment.

According to sources, around 17 daily labourers, all women, were heading to Tallagudem village in Karepalli mandal from Yellandu in an auto-rickshaw to harvest chilli crop. When their auto reached Bhojya Thanda bus stand, the driver of the auto to escape ramming his vehicle into an auto coming in the opposite direction, applied sudden breaks. This led to overturning of the auto. All the injured women were rushed to Khammam headquarter hospital. Among the injured, the condition of Nagamma (70), Lahari (21) and one more woman is critical. The Karepalli police registered a case and initiated the probe.