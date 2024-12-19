Avoid Answering Video Calls from Unknown Numbers – Cyber Crime DSP Girikumar

NagarKurnool: Nagarkurnool Cyber Crime DSP Kalkota Girikumar has urged citizens to remain vigilant against cyberattacks. He stressed the importance of exercising caution while using social media apps and mobile applications.

He advised parents to be particularly careful when giving phones to children, as even minor negligence can lead to cyberattacks. These attacks could result in personal details and banking information being compromised.

DSP Girikumar specifically warned against answering video calls from unknown numbers. He suggested that people should only engage in video calls with known and trusted contacts. He also advised caution when dealing with new callers, especially if they claim to have accidentally sent money or request money under false pretenses. Such claims should always be double-checked before responding.

He also cautioned against clicking on APK files shared in WhatsApp groups. These files could unknowingly install malicious software on mobile devices, which could operate in the background to steal personal data. This data could then be misused for blackmail or shared with others.

DSP Girikumar emphasized the importance of staying updated with technological developments and being cautious while using them.

For any suspicions or incidents of cyberattacks, he urged the public to immediately report them by calling the toll-free helpline number 1930.