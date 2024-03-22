Awareness conference on selection of Indian Air Force Agni Veer Soldiers at Government Degree College, Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: District Education Officer Dr. M. Govindarajulu said that the youth is the inexhaustible wealth of the country and the youth should come forward to protect the country and participate in the selection of Indian Air Force fire fighters.

Wing Commander Anu Preeti Garu said that if students, youths, Indian Air Force firemen, soldiers participate in online test, physical test and medical test in 3 rounds and have NCC certificate, they will get priority in selection.District Education Officer Dr M. Govindarajulu

District SGF Secretary M. Pandu suggested that the youth should not be addicted to addictions but should be partners for the defense of the country. The Principal of Government Degree College Kamarsahajahan and the staff of Commander Sandeep College participated in this program.