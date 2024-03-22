  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Awareness conference on selection of Indian Air Force Agni Veer Soldiers at Government Degree College, Nagarkurnool

Awareness conference on selection of Indian Air Force Agni Veer Soldiers at Government Degree College, Nagarkurnool
x
Highlights

District Education Officer Dr. M. Govindarajulu said that the youth is the inexhaustible wealth of the country and the youth should come forward to protect the country and participate in the selection of Indian Air Force fire fighters.

Nagarkurnool: District Education Officer Dr. M. Govindarajulu said that the youth is the inexhaustible wealth of the country and the youth should come forward to protect the country and participate in the selection of Indian Air Force fire fighters.

Wing Commander Anu Preeti Garu said that if students, youths, Indian Air Force firemen, soldiers participate in online test, physical test and medical test in 3 rounds and have NCC certificate, they will get priority in selection.District Education Officer Dr M. Govindarajulu

District SGF Secretary M. Pandu suggested that the youth should not be addicted to addictions but should be partners for the defense of the country. The Principal of Government Degree College Kamarsahajahan and the staff of Commander Sandeep College participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X