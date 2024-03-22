Live
- IPL 2024: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against CSK in opener
- No interim relief from SC to KCR's daughter Kavitha, asked to approach trial court for bail
- BJP moves ECI against Sanjay Raut's alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi
- Hyderabad woman and daughter fight off robbers, apprehend one
- After Kejriwal's arrest, BJP now seeks ED probe into Punjab excise policy
- Plea in Delhi HC seeks Arvind Kejriwal's removal from CM post
- Senior Parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from BJD with 'broken heart'
- Water crisis threatens world peace, says UN on World Water Day
- PM Modi announces Rs 10,000 cr support for Bhutan in next 5 years
Just In
Awareness conference on selection of Indian Air Force Agni Veer Soldiers at Government Degree College, Nagarkurnool
Nagarkurnool: District Education Officer Dr. M. Govindarajulu said that the youth is the inexhaustible wealth of the country and the youth should come forward to protect the country and participate in the selection of Indian Air Force fire fighters.
Wing Commander Anu Preeti Garu said that if students, youths, Indian Air Force firemen, soldiers participate in online test, physical test and medical test in 3 rounds and have NCC certificate, they will get priority in selection.District Education Officer Dr M. Govindarajulu
District SGF Secretary M. Pandu suggested that the youth should not be addicted to addictions but should be partners for the defense of the country. The Principal of Government Degree College Kamarsahajahan and the staff of Commander Sandeep College participated in this program.