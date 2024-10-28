Live
Awareness marathon conducted on women’s breast cancer
On the occasion of pink October month, women’s breast cancer awareness marathon conducted on Sunday by Prathima Hospital and Prathima foundation in collaboration with the Department of General Surgery
Karimnagar: On the occasion of pink October month, women’s breast cancer awareness marathon conducted on Sunday by Prathima Hospital and Prathima foundation in collaboration with the Department of General Surgery. The marathon was started from Mankammathota IMA Hall to Ambedkar Stadium, covered important places such as Geetha Bhavan, Collectorate.
Large scale of Pratima Institute of Medical Sciences students and staff actively participated by chanting slogans on prevention of Breast Cancer.
In this programme, Prathima Institute Director of Medical Education Dr Ravinder Rao ,CAO Ramachandra Rao, Professor in General Surgery Dr Geetha Reddy, OSD Dr TKK Naidu and others participated.
