  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Awareness marathon conducted on women’s breast cancer

Awareness marathon conducted on women’s breast cancer
x
Highlights

On the occasion of pink October month, women’s breast cancer awareness marathon conducted on Sunday by Prathima Hospital and Prathima foundation in collaboration with the Department of General Surgery

Karimnagar: On the occasion of pink October month, women’s breast cancer awareness marathon conducted on Sunday by Prathima Hospital and Prathima foundation in collaboration with the Department of General Surgery. The marathon was started from Mankammathota IMA Hall to Ambedkar Stadium, covered important places such as Geetha Bhavan, Collectorate.

Large scale of Pratima Institute of Medical Sciences students and staff actively participated by chanting slogans on prevention of Breast Cancer.

In this programme, Prathima Institute Director of Medical Education Dr Ravinder Rao ,CAO Ramachandra Rao, Professor in General Surgery Dr Geetha Reddy, OSD Dr TKK Naidu and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick