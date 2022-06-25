Awareness on IDCF to curb spread of diarrhoea

Hyderabad: To curb the spread of diarrhea among children, the medical and health officials launched the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) campaign. During the programme, officers will counsel parents having children below five years on various aspects of preventing and controlling the spread of diarrhoea.

According to the health officials, to put an end to child mortality due to diarrhoea, the awareness programme will be conducted until June 27 in all the divisions under Greater Hyderabad.

Dr Birjis Unnisa, Deputy, Director Medical Health Officer said, "In view of the high prevalence of diarrhoea, this programme is organised especially during summer or monsoon to ensure that effective measures are taken."

The awareness is being conducted in Urban Primary Healthcare centres, in Government Schools and door-to-door in various areas. In Malakpet, MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with health officers created awareness in UPHC and in Malakpet Government School. Kids below five years were given Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and other medicines.

"This programme aims to create mass awareness about the most effective and low-cost diarrhoea treatment a combination of Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) solution and Zinc tablets," added Ahmed Balala.

Asha worker would undertake the distribution of ORS packets to households in their respective zones. ORS-Zinc Corners will be set-up at health care facilities and non-health facilities such as primary schools.

Birjis Unnisa said IDCF consists of a set of activities to be implemented in an intensified manner for prevention and control of deaths due to dehydration from diarrhoea. "Focus will be on hygiene practices, cleaning of overhead tanks and early detection of diarrhoeal incidence," she added.

She said diarrhoea can be prevented through safe drinking water, appropriate nutrition, hygiene and measures like washing hands.

These activities mainly include intensification of advocacy and awareness generation activities for diarrhoea management, strengthening service provision for diarrhoea case management, establishment of ORS-Zinc corners, prepositioning of ORS by Asha in households and awareness generation activities for hygiene and sanitation.