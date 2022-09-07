Awareness prog on functioning of panchayats conducted

Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathi advised the officials to have sufficient knowledge while designing estimates for selection of best panchayats.

An awareness programme was conducted for the officials of the District Level Assessment Committee on the performance of 421 panchayats in the district on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the District Collector said that as part of rural development, the performance of Panchayats will be evaluated in 9 aspects, poverty alleviation, better lifestyle, health, child care, supply of safe drinking water, greenery cleanliness, infrastructure development, social security, good governance, women welfare etc. and instructed to prepare the reports as per the norms.

She said that the details of the works done in the Gram Panchayats should be fully uploaded online. The officers were directed to conduct awareness programmes at the mandal level within two days. She informed that there will be awards at district, mandal and village level.

In this meeting district local bodies Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari, District Revenue Additional Collector D. Srinivas Reddy District Chief Executive Officer Krishna Reddy, District Rural Development Officer Upender Reddy, District Panchayat Officer Sunanda, District Chief Planning Officer Bhukya Manya, District Medical Officer Dr. Mallikarjuna Rao, District Agriculture Officer Anuradha, District Education Officer Narayana Reddy, Panchayat Raj EE Venkateshwarlu, S .C. Corporation Director Shyamsunder, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Krishnaveni, District Industries Officer Srilakshmi and others participated.