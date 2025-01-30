Awareness Program Held on Girls’ Education, Child Protection, and Drug Prevention in Gadwal

Gadwal: District Women and Child Welfare Officer D. Sunanda emphasized the need for collective efforts to prevent children from falling into drug addiction and to raise awareness about its harmful effects.

On Wednesday, a special awareness program was organized at the Girls’ Primary School under the Women and Child Welfare Department to mark the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, she pointed out that the number of girls in India is lower than that of boys and stressed the importance of girls' education, health protection, and gender equality. She highlighted the need for girls to receive proper nutrition for their overall well-being, stating that a balanced diet at the right time ensures physical and mental strength. She urged girls to set goals and work towards them, as education is crucial for their success in all fields of life.

Awareness on Child Marriages & Helpline Services

She further warned against child marriages, stating that it is illegal to marry off girls under 18 years and boys under 21 years. She urged people to report such cases to Childline 1098, assuring that the government is committed to protecting the future of affected girls while maintaining confidentiality.

Call for a Drug-Free Gadwal District

D. Sunanda called for a unified effort to keep Gadwal district drug-free, advising the youth to stay away from drugs and substance abuse. She encouraged people to report any drug usage or trade by calling the 1908 toll-free number.

She also urged citizens to report child labor cases if children are found working in fields, mechanic shops, hotels, or as daily laborers by calling 1098, so that authorities can take necessary action.

Attendees

The program was attended by In-charge Headmaster Vijayalakshmi, DHEW Officer Nagaraju, NGO representative Vidyullata, Community Educator Krishnayya, teachers, and students, among others.