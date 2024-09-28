Awareness Program on Sakhi Services Held in Kollapur

Nagar Kurnool : An awareness program was conducted by the Sakhi Centre as part of the Poshan Abhiyan week celebrations in Kollapur mandal. During this event, T. Saritha, a legal counselor, and Women’s PC Renuka provided insights into the five services offered by Sakhi, including counseling, police facilitation, first aid treatment, legal advice, and temporary housing.





They discussed critical issues such as the Domestic Violence (DV) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and particularly highlighted concerns related to cybercrime. They also addressed various scams happening on mobile platforms.



Moreover, they informed attendees that any women in distress can contact the Women’s Helpline at 181 or visit the Sakhi Centre located next to Vaibhav Garden in Nagar Kurnool district. Additionally, they can reach out via phone at 9951940181 to register their complaints.