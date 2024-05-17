YSRCP turned AP into lawless Bihar, alleges Somireddy

Live
Vijayawada: The YSR Congress party has turned AP into Bihar and is resorting to attacks and violence even after completion of elections, alleged former minister and TDP Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. Stating that the YSRCP fearing defeat resorting to violence and added that the TDP will win the elections with a majority of 135 seats.
Speaking to media persons at party office on Thursday, the former minister said the YSRCP has no respect for systems and the people came forward in large number to vote against the ruling party and the government. Election Commission summoning chief secretary and DGP itself indicates the sad state of affairs in the state, he remarked.
TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said that the YSRCP government is trying to destroy the files of its corrupt rule and the Governor should direct the officials to preserve all the files. He said fearing exposure of corruptive practices and misdeeds, the YSRCP government is now trying to destroy important files. “The YSRCP government failed to protect law and order in the state. Some police officials are acting as YSRCP agents and protecting the goons in Macharla, Chandragiri, Tadipatri and Narasaraopet,” he said.
Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy team will be shocked by poll result on June 4. People voted fearlessly though YSRCP deployed goondas from neighbouring states. They came forward to vote against the YSRCP government as a result of which the poll percentage had reached 8,” he said.
Uma said that people thought a lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is responsible for increasing power charges, bus charges, sand prices and prices of essential commodities. The YSRCP government deceived the employees also. In addition, irrigation projects were completely neglected,” he alleged.
He said that the YSRCP government diverted Rs 12,000 crore sanctioned for local bodies. It resorted to looting of Rs 8 lakh crore through land, sand, wine and mining scams. He claimed that Jagan is ready to leave for foreign countries after the defeat of YSRCP with the announcement of poll results on June 4.