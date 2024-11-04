  • Menu
Ayyappa Swamy Mala Dharana Begins

The Mandal Kaala Deeksha (40-day spiritual retreat) of Ayyappa Swamy commenced at Sri Dharmashasta Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Pebbair, Wanaparthy district, on the occasion of Karthika Masam.

90 devotees took the sacred maladharam (holy chain) this Karthika Masam. The annaprasadam (food distribution) program for Ayyappa Swamy devotees began on the first Somavaram (Monday) of Karthika Masam and will continue until Makara Jyothi Darshan in January.

Guru Swamis addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of adhering to Ayyappa Deeksha rules and regulations. They advised new devotees to follow the guidelines, maintain discipline, and stay connected with their Guru Swamis.

The temple committee members informed that daily annaprasadam distribution will continue until Makara Jyothi. They also explained the Deeksha rules, stating that devotees should engage in Swamy Seva (service) daily, chant Swamy's name, and observe the 40-day retreat.

Since Dasara, 171 devotees have taken the Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha.

Present at the event were Vaddi Eeshwar (Guru Swamy),Punna Srinivasulu,Karnati Srinivas Goud,Meka Ellayya,Madhu Makani, K. Venkatramulu,Sathyanand Reddy,Mirchi Venkatesh,Damodar,Sathyareddy,Pandla Raju,Anil Goud,Vijay and others.










