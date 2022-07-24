'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' celebrations conclude

Hyderabad: The 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' celebrations concluded on Sunday. K Chandra Prakash Rao, Mohan Rao and Galaiah Freedom fighters from the Telangana region were felicitated on the occasion. Indian Railways has been celebrating a week-long 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The four Railway stations in the zone that is Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Gadwal have been blooming with festivities during the week. Various activities such as NukkadNatak, dance and patriotic songs programmes were conducted at all the four Railway stations remembering the freedom movement.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), South Central Railway (SCR) stated that the 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' activities were planned to pay respect to our great freedom fighters who have been instrumental in India achieving its Independence. The events have spread the message of the contribution and sacrifices of various freedom fighters to the public.